Tony Porter Ponders: Should I shoot fish in a barrel and exciting developments in the Grand Arcade

It is too easy this week to go for Wigan Councillors, I still do though, plus what's going on in the old Debenhams unit, I get a sneak peek.

I have been known to criticize our illustrious Labour Council, very regularly over very many issues.

I have, on fewer occasions, praised them.

Last week they shot themselves in the foot, leg, arm and head, because now, not only are they unpopular in Wigan they now managed to upset our glorious national cabinet by unanimously voting to request a national inquiry into rape gangs finally.

Half the oil Debenhams is unrecognisable, but in an exciting way.

This goes against all Labour MPs who voted against it, with an odd smirk thrown in, excluding Starmer who abstained.

You literally could not write this chain of events.

Neither of these cabinets is fit for purpose, even that woman on the BBC morning programme who restores furniture that she rescues from recycling centres could not repair these cabinet abominations.

I could shoot fish in a barrel, but instead, I will leave that there.

I have already been asked if I will stand again in the local elections this year as a, fully, independent candidate; sadly not.

This is because there are no local elections in Wigan this year, but that is not because of some perceived shady goings on at government level, it is because, due to the all-out election a couple of years ago, no councillor is up this year, hence no election.

2026 is the next year we can vote for our council representatives though I expect many to retire or move wards then. Watch this space, I am!

As I predicted, straight after the Halloween budget, retailers and other companies, would, and are, announcing a slew of premises closures and reduced staffing levels before April due to the hike in costs of hiring and employing people.

Some companies have directly named The Chancellor for their decisions.

It does seem, like some of the previous Tory PMs and cabinet, that we have the folks who could not get onto the Apprentice new series this week, are running the country.

How many of our Labour cabinet, even our councillors, have had real jobs or run a business and or been on the poverty line?

I mean what actual life experience have they got?

They preach that us lot know nothing about anything and that they are right though they have lived their whole lives with a silver spoon, council expenses, continually in their gobs.

It is pathetic, but that is where we are. We have keyboard warriors criticising common sense and the popular opinions, but still think they are right.

Is it time to cull, via democratic vote, these leftie fools?

I was privileged to get access to the former Debenhams unit in The Grand Arcade recently, to do a progress report on the exciting redevelopment of half its space, which is huge.

It's on my YouTube channel ( Wigan Watch 24/01/25 Debenhams ).

In the video I walked around the site after RWHope moved out, then again after the stripping of walls etc had taken place.

This project is on a par with the Eckersley Mill one near Wigan Pier and looks like this will be completed by August or September.

Stack are introducing a street food and entertainment venue in the heart of the town centre, near many car parks, and with the removal of some of the upper floor, roof and addition of a mezzanine.

It is going to be epic.