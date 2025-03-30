Tony Porter Ponders: Will the Wigan Pier ever open again. Is it really 90% complete?

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

I have questioned a great deal the lack of anything happening at Wigan Pier, for years. On Sunday I got a close look at the progress so far. 90% complete? Answers needed.

Timelines are a big thing in Wigan, with two People Mek Wigin ones. Here is my timeline… Wigan Pier.

18th Century: Gibson's Warehouse and Terminus Warehouse built along side the Leeds Liverpool Canal in Wigan.

1939: Became famous after the George Orwell book the Road to Wigan Pier.

Photo taken through the window of the '90% completed redevelopment of Wigan Pier'. How many years to get to this??

12st March 1986: Queen Elizabeth II visits and formally opens Wigan Pier as a tourist destination and ‘The way we were museum’ unveiling a plaque, which is no longer there.

20th December 2007: The Way We Were heritage attraction closed to the public. An online message read, ‘We would like to take this opportunity to thank our many visitors who have supported us since our opening in 1986 and helped to give the museum its reputation as a much-loved visitor attraction and award-winning educational facility.’

21st March 2018: A Manchester developer was appointed to oversee the regeneration of Wigan Pier with the company tasked with taking forward a world-class vision to transform the historic site into a striking multi-leisure destination. Step Places was been chosen by Wigan Council, in partnership with the Canal & River Trust, to lead the project.

18th July 2019: Harry Dhaliwal, managing director of Step Places, hailed a 'defining moment for both the Wigan Pier development and the future of the area'. "We are looking forward to starting work on the scheme alongside our dedicated partners and creating a truly outstanding destination with high quality spaces that Wigan can be proud of," he said. [taken from MEN]

6th May 2021: Mr Dhaliwal admitted that things had not progressed as swiftly as expected. “There are several issues at the moment but the biggest one is that we are struggling to find contractors. We are tendering out for three contractors: one who will do electricals and plumbing including lighting, heating, extractors, CCTV and toilets, another to fit-outs for the bars, food market, gin distillery, microbrewery and kitchens at what was the Orwell; and then a general contractor for building work. As soon as we get these tenders back and contractors on board it will be all systems go. I would be hoping to get people on site in the next month to six weeks. But I don’t want to make false promises it is possible now that the project will only be completed towards the end of the year or even at the beginning of the next one.” Soon the big wooden doors on the side of Pier 4 near the Wallgate pedestrian crossing will be replaced. New hoardings will also be erected, including one promoting the “rebirth of an icon” in the next few weeks, just to whet appetites further.

25th March 2025: Council confirm split with developers Wigan Council and Step Places have mutually agreed now is the right time to move into the next phase and that Wigan Council will take back the reins.

30th March 2025: I visit, through a missing fence, the canal side of the complex. Expecting to see a 90% complete building. I was not shocked; I was furious at what I found. Rough concrete flooring, stripped to the brick walls, unfinished stud walls. I have been criticised for asking difficult questions, but somebody needs to. Remember; we still have Haigh Hall and Galleries 25 redevelopments taking place, don’t we? Wigan Watch incoming.