Wigan Youth Zone column: strengthening communities - our commitment to Leigh's youth

Our focus on community and building relationships is at the core of our mission.

By nurturing connections and providing vital youth work resources, we aim to create a brighter future for all.

Our borough is not immune to the challenges of division and inequality.

Head of Operations, Sikander Ali

We recognise that there may be disparities that exist among the young people we serve.

However, at Wigan Youth Zone, we are committed to breaking down these barriers and ensuring that every young person in OUR borough has equal opportunities.

Through our collaboration with Leigh Youth Hub, we strengthen our commitment to inclusivity and accessibility.

By combining our resources, knowledge and expertise, we can reach a wider range of young people and ensure that support is available to those who need it most.

Together, we aspire to provide a nurturing space where all young people feel welcomed and empowered.

Our partnership has already provided support to 98 young people who were receiving benefits.

Community engagement is vital in building resilient neighbourhoods.

We collaborate with local businesses, schools and organisations to create a network of support.

By tapping into the collective wisdom and resources of our community, we provide invaluable opportunities for young people to learn, grow and contribute.

Join us in our mission to build stronger communities and brighter futures.

Together, we can empower Wigan and Leigh's youth to become active leaders in our community and create a lasting legacy.