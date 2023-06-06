News you can trust since 1853
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Woman in her 20s left fighting for her life - 15-year-old boy arrested
Investigation launched after woman hit by Met police vehicle dies
All boat operations suspended from Bournemouth Pier
‘Massive gas blast’ sees woman rushed to hospital
Prince Harry in High Court: Key points from his witness statement
The Charlatans announce huge headline UK tour - tickets

Wigan Youth Zone column: strengthening communities - our commitment to Leigh's youth

In partnership with Leigh Youth Hub, Leigh Sports Village and Wigan Council, I am thrilled to introduce our new support package for young people in Leigh.
By Sikander Ali
Published 6th Jun 2023, 15:45 BST- 1 min read

Our focus on community and building relationships is at the core of our mission.

By nurturing connections and providing vital youth work resources, we aim to create a brighter future for all.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Our borough is not immune to the challenges of division and inequality.

Head of Operations, Sikander AliHead of Operations, Sikander Ali
Head of Operations, Sikander Ali
Most Popular

We recognise that there may be disparities that exist among the young people we serve.

However, at Wigan Youth Zone, we are committed to breaking down these barriers and ensuring that every young person in OUR borough has equal opportunities.

Through our collaboration with Leigh Youth Hub, we strengthen our commitment to inclusivity and accessibility.

Read More
Wigan food hygiene: the eateries and canteens awarded a new rating by the Food S...
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

By combining our resources, knowledge and expertise, we can reach a wider range of young people and ensure that support is available to those who need it most.

Together, we aspire to provide a nurturing space where all young people feel welcomed and empowered.

Our partnership has already provided support to 98 young people who were receiving benefits.

Community engagement is vital in building resilient neighbourhoods.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

We collaborate with local businesses, schools and organisations to create a network of support.

By tapping into the collective wisdom and resources of our community, we provide invaluable opportunities for young people to learn, grow and contribute.

Join us in our mission to build stronger communities and brighter futures.

Together, we can empower Wigan and Leigh's youth to become active leaders in our community and create a lasting legacy.

Together, we thrive.

Related topics:LeighLeigh Sports VillageWigan Council