Pensioner dies four days after Wigan road collision

The unnamed pensioner was walking along Swan Lane, Hindley Green, with an 89-year-old woman at around 7pm on Monday October 18 when they were in collision with a car.

Both suffered what were described as life-threatening injuries and police have now that the man, sadly, passed away early on Thursday (October 21).

The 89-year-old woman remains in a critical condition.

Swan Lane

A 22-year-old woman was arrested at the scene, and has been released under investigation.

Officers are continuing to investigate the circumstances around what happened, and are keen to speak to anyone who may have any information.

PC Karl Horner from the Serious Collisions Investigations Unit said: "This was a tragic incident in which an elderly man has now sadly lost his life. Our thoughts are very much with his loved ones at this awful time.

"To help us further establish what happened, we are requesting anyone with information or DashCam footage should call GMP's Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 0161 856 4741 quoting incident 2687-18/10/2021.

"Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111."