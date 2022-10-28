Pensioner escapes her Wigan home unscathed when smoke alarm alerts her to underfloor fire
A pensioner escaped unscathed when a smoke alarm alerted her to a fire underneath her home.
The woman went to a neighbour’s and rang 999 when the device went off at her house in Pepper Lane, Standish, at 9.45pm on Thursday October 27.
Two fire crews from Wigan and one from Chorley were called to the scene and quickly tackled the flames which were coming up from under the floorboards beneath the staircase.
An electrical fault is suspected as a possible cause and both Cadent and Electricity North West were in attendance to isolate the home's gas and electricity supplies for safety reasons after they were affected.
Firefighters used a positive pressure fan to ventilate the semi-detached house which had become full of smoke.
Fire damage was restricted to floorboards which had been removed.
By the time the emergency services had left the house was habitable again and Cadent had provided the woman with a temporary generator while repairs are carried out.