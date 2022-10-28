Pensioner escapes her Wigan home unscathed when smoke alarm alerts her to underfloor fire

The woman went to a neighbour’s and rang 999 when the device went off at her house in Pepper Lane, Standish, at 9.45pm on Thursday October 27.

Two fire crews from Wigan and one from Chorley were called to the scene and quickly tackled the flames which were coming up from under the floorboards beneath the staircase.

Watch manager Gibbons couldn't stress too forecfully the importance of smoke alarms

An electrical fault is suspected as a possible cause and both Cadent and Electricity North West were in attendance to isolate the home's gas and electricity supplies for safety reasons after they were affected.

Firefighters used a positive pressure fan to ventilate the semi-detached house which had become full of smoke.

Fire damage was restricted to floorboards which had been removed.

By the time the emergency services had left the house was habitable again and Cadent had provided the woman with a temporary generator while repairs are carried out.

Wigan fire station watch manager Paul Gibbons said: “This incident just goes to show the value of a smoke alarm.

"The resident was alerted early to the fire and so was able to leave the home unharmed and we were able to get there quickly and prevent the fire from spreading.