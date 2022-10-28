News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Residents evacuated as arson attack on caravan spreads to Wigan flats

Flames from an arson-hit caravan spread to the Wigan apartment block next to it.

By Charles Graham
32 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 28th Oct 2022, 8:35am

Residents of the council block were evacuated when flames from the blaze caught the gable end of their homes on Priory Road, Ashton, at 11.45pm on Thursday October 27.

Two fire engines from Wigan’s 999 station attended the scene and crew members wearing breathing gear doused the flames which consumed the vehicle and were also attacking the fascias, soffits and BT cabling.

Read More
Hundreds of cannabis plants seized from Wigan industrial unit after police raid
Firefighters wearing breathng gear tackled the blaze

Most Popular

The owner of the caravan, which was on a piece of land off Priory Road, was absent at the time of the emergency and the other inhabits of the block had got themselves outside before the fire crews had arrived.

Watch manager Paul Gibbons said that the caravan blaze looked suspicious, that police were still at the scene the morning after the incident and that there would be a joint investigation between police and Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service’s fire investigation team.

Fire crews were at the scene for about 90, having checked all the flats for smoke or heat damage and allowed the residents back inside.

Mr Gibbons said the caravan was “completely destroyed.”

Advertisement

Hide Ad

Anyone with information about the blaze is asked to ring police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.