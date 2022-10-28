Residents of the council block were evacuated when flames from the blaze caught the gable end of their homes on Priory Road, Ashton, at 11.45pm on Thursday October 27.

Two fire engines from Wigan’s 999 station attended the scene and crew members wearing breathing gear doused the flames which consumed the vehicle and were also attacking the fascias, soffits and BT cabling.

Firefighters wearing breathng gear tackled the blaze

The owner of the caravan, which was on a piece of land off Priory Road, was absent at the time of the emergency and the other inhabits of the block had got themselves outside before the fire crews had arrived.

Watch manager Paul Gibbons said that the caravan blaze looked suspicious, that police were still at the scene the morning after the incident and that there would be a joint investigation between police and Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service’s fire investigation team.

Fire crews were at the scene for about 90, having checked all the flats for smoke or heat damage and allowed the residents back inside.

Mr Gibbons said the caravan was “completely destroyed.”

