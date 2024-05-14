Pensioner fights for life after East Lancs Road smash at Wigan

By Charles Graham
Published 14th May 2024, 10:30 BST
Updated 14th May 2024, 10:31 BST
Police are appealing for witnesses to a crash which has left an 81-year-old woman fighting for her life.

The elderly pedestrian was in collision with a car on Church Lane, Lowton, at around 10.30pm on Monday May 13.

Initial information suggests she was walking down the East Lancashire Road, when a vehicle travelling in the same direction turned right into Church Lane.

The collision scene at the junction of Church Lane and the East Lancashire Road at Lowton

Officers say the pedestrian suffered “life-threatening injuries” and remains in hospital.

The driver remained at the scene to assist with inquiries.

GMP’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit is appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have dashcam or mobile phone footage from the area in the moments leading up to the collision.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 0161 856 4741 quoting log number 3830 of 14/5/2024.

Information can also be shared using the LiveChat function at www.gmp.police.uk

Alternatively contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

