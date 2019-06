A pensioner suffered injuries in a collision in Wigan this afternoon.

At around 3.15pm today (Saturday), firefighters were called to reports of a crash on Slag Lane in Lowton.

On arrival they found that an elderly man driving a Ford Fiesta had been involved in a collision with a BMW.

The man sustained abdominal injuries and lacerations to his arms.

Paramedics treated him at the scene.

The other driver was unharmed.