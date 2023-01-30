The silver vehicle ended up on its side near the old railway bridge on Walthew Lane, Platt Bridge, after the collision at around midnight on Saturday January 28.

An elderly man was at the wheel and was able to extricate himself from the wreckage.

Emergency workers at the crash scene on Walthew Lane, Platt Bridge

The road was blocked by the vehicle though and fire crews from Wigan and Hindley attended the scene where they made the car safe by isolating the battery so it couldn’t ignite any leaking fuel.

A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Fiire and Rescue Service said that firefighters were at the scene for about 20 minutes.

The North West Ambulance Service said that paramedics had taken a patient to hospital after the crash but had no further details.

A spokesman for Greater Manchester Police said that only one vehicle had been involved in the incident.