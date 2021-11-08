Pensioner suffers leg injury after being hit by her own car

Emergency services were called to Sale Way, at Leigh Sports Village, at 10.40am on Monday to help the woman, who was in her 70s.

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

A North West Ambulance Service spokesman said she was taken to Salford Royal Hospital for treatment to lower limb injuries.

Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 for your first month. Try us today by clicking here