Pensioner suffers leg injury after being hit by her own car
A pensioner was taken to hospital with a leg injury after being hit by her own car.
Monday, 8th November 2021, 4:16 pm
Emergency services were called to Sale Way, at Leigh Sports Village, at 10.40am on Monday to help the woman, who was in her 70s.
A North West Ambulance Service spokesman said she was taken to Salford Royal Hospital for treatment to lower limb injuries.
Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 for your first month. Try us today by clicking here