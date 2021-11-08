Pensioner suffers leg injury after being hit by her own car

A pensioner was taken to hospital with a leg injury after being hit by her own car.

By Gaynor Clarke
Monday, 8th November 2021, 4:16 pm

Emergency services were called to Sale Way, at Leigh Sports Village, at 10.40am on Monday to help the woman, who was in her 70s.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

A North West Ambulance Service spokesman said she was taken to Salford Royal Hospital for treatment to lower limb injuries.

Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 for your first month. Try us today by clicking here

Two ambulances attended the incident
PensionerEmergency servicesLeigh Sports Village