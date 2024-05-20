People carrier dumped on Wigan farm track destroyed by fire
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Police are investigating a blaze which obliterated a people carrier after it was abandoned down a farm track.
A crew from Wigan fire station was called to the scene off Land Gate Lane, Ashton, at around midnight on Monday May 20.
A spokesperson said: “It had been left in the middle of nowhere. We could see it was an MPV but it was pretty much engulfed in flames by the time we got there so it was difficult to tell its make.