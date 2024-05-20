Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police are investigating a blaze which obliterated a people carrier after it was abandoned down a farm track.

A crew from Wigan fire station was called to the scene off Land Gate Lane, Ashton, at around midnight on Monday May 20.

A spokesperson said: “It had been left in the middle of nowhere. We could see it was an MPV but it was pretty much engulfed in flames by the time we got there so it was difficult to tell its make.

”All we could do was put out the fire with hose reel jets.”

Firefighters were at the scene for around half an hour,

The spokesperson said there was a possibility that the vehicle had been stolen.