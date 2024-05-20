People carrier dumped on Wigan farm track destroyed by fire

By Charles Graham
Published 20th May 2024, 12:30 BST
Police are investigating a blaze which obliterated a people carrier after it was abandoned down a farm track.

A crew from Wigan fire station was called to the scene off Land Gate Lane, Ashton, at around midnight on Monday May 20.

A spokesperson said: “It had been left in the middle of nowhere. We could see it was an MPV but it was pretty much engulfed in flames by the time we got there so it was difficult to tell its make.

Firefighters say the MPV was already engulfed in flames when they arrived at the scene off Land Gate Lane, Ashton

”All we could do was put out the fire with hose reel jets.”

Firefighters were at the scene for around half an hour,

The spokesperson said there was a possibility that the vehicle had been stolen.

Anyone with information about the vehicle and the incident is asked to ring police on 101 or the freephone Crimestoppers line anonymously on 0800 555111.