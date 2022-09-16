Former Standish representative George Fairhurst passed away last year at the age of 79, having established the group in the township after losing his wife Maria in 2017.

He had needed such support but found none available locally so he decided to form his own.

By doing so he could help not only himself, but others move through the grieving process of losing a loved one.

A picture of a group monthly meeting at the Lynchgate

They began to meet at the Lychgate pub in Standish on the first Tuesday of every month at 1.30pm, and still do so four years later.

His son Gareth Fairhurst, 48, is also a former councillor, and has recently been to see how the group is doing.

He was delighted to see that the group is still going strong with meetings taking place each month.

The late Coun George Fairhurst

Mr Fairhurst said: “It’s really nice to see that the group is continuing to grow and meet up.

“Members are still joining too if they are feeling lonely and just need a chat and the chance to socialise with others.”

After posting in a local community page on social media, Gareth has had a positive response and more people have reached out for either themselves or their parents who are wanting to join the group.

By meeting in the Lychgate it gives local residents a chance to meet up with local people sharing similar experiences and who may also be feeling lonely.

To further build connections, a meal is also planned for each month that allows members of the group to get out in the evenings.

Mr Fairhurst said: “It’s particularly important in the winter months that they arrange these evening meals.

"The daylight in winter is very short, so it’s important to get out when we can.”

He said he hopes that the group can continue to grow and help many more locals overcome the loss of loved ones.