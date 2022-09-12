Wigan mum aims to raise £23,000 for operation to improve daughter's life

Cheryl Watkin, a 33-year-old receptionist from Orrell, is planning a series of fund-raising events in aid of her daughter Amy Fairhurst, 12, who has cerebral palsy.

Amy was born with the life-long condition, which affects her movement and co-ordination and impacts on her daily life.

During an appointment at Alder Hey Children’s Hospital in Liverpool, the family was told that Amy is now strong enough for the life-changing operation – but it is not available on the NHS and costs £23,000.

It would help to stop Amy’s painful spasms, mean she would no longer have to take all of her daily medication and give her a greater quality of life.

Cheryl, who also has three sons, said: "Amy is desperate to raise the funds to have this surgery.

"The operation will involve cutting part of the spine away and part of the nerve rootlets to reduce the amount of spasticity that Amy has.

“It would mean that she wouldn’t require daily medication, she would sleep better, she could move more freely and she wouldn’t have to deal with the pain that she has.

"She is a funny, loving, caring young girl who likes to go shopping and listening to music. This surgery would just give her the chance at an overall better quality of life.”

The family is planning several fund-raising events to collect money to pay for Amy’s operation, so she can have it as soon as possible.

Cheryl said: “We’re going to be doing a bingo night, a family fun day and took part in the Wigan 10k on Sunday.

"The family fun day will be at Bramble House at Worsley Hall on Sunday, October 30. We are selling tickets for it on Amy’s fund-raising journey page on Facebook and any information can be found on there.

"I ran the Wigan 10k along with my mum, stepdad and two of Amy’s aunties, and people can sponsor us through Amy’s Go Fund Me page.