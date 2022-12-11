Lee Smith, a 40-year-old welder from Haydock, is collecting new toys and selection boxes to be donated to youngsters who will spending Christmas on a ward rather than at home.

The gifts will be divided between and donated to Alder Hey Children’s Hospital and Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital.

Lee Smith with his young daughter Maisie, who was recently treated at Manchester Royal Children's Hospital.

Lee shared his own personal heartache as his daughter Maisie, two, has recently spent time at the Manchester hospital after suffering fits.

Lee said: “I usually only collect Christmas boxes for Alder Hey but I’m also doing it for Manchester this year too because Maisie had a couple of seizures just a couple of months ago and ended up in a medically-induced coma there.

"She’s back at home now and has made a full recovery and that’s entirely down to the nurses, doctors and healthcare staff at the hospital for looking after her. She’s having investigations and tests done now to find out the reason why.

"I am looking for selection boxes and only new toys to give to the children, and I’ll be dropping them off at both of the hospitals on Thursday December 15. I’m also giving boxes of chocolates to the staff for all their hard work and efforts looking after sick children. They do am absolutely brilliant job.”

Lee Smith with his daughter, Maisie. Lee does lots of different things for charity as it helps with his mental well being. He does Christmas toy collections for children every year.

If you have something you would like to donate to the appeal, please contact Lee on: 0780 363 0641.

Some of the toys already collected and ready to be delivered to the children's hospitals.