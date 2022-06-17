A dozen famous Wiganers who've made their mark on the world

Who would you have on the list?
1. Lt-Col John Grimshaw
Abram-born Lieutenant-Colonel John Elisha Grimshaw received one of the "Six Before Breakfast" Victoria Crosses that were won in the first hours of the disastrous Gallipoli landings in 1915. His and others' valour in the face of heavy fire and terrible casualties came to be celebrated against a background of a bungled operation which ended in failure eight months later. Lt Col Grimshaw, who died in 1980, was one of several Wigan VC recipients.
Photo: Fusilier Museum
2. Shaun Edwards
A linchpin of Wigan RL's all-conquering team of the 1980s and '90s, Shaun Edwards was one of the greatest half-backs the sport has ever known. Such was his prowess as a schoolboy player that he was snaffled up by Wigan for a record sum on his 17th birthday and went on to help win his team unprecedented amounts of silverware. Since retirement he has forged a new career as an international rugby union coach.
Photo: FRANK ORRELL
3. Roy Kinnear
The comedian and character actor Roy Kinnear was a familiar face on small and large screens for many decades. He came to prominence in the BBC satirical comedy series That Was the Week That Was in 1962 and went on to appear in numerous British comedy shows including The Dick Emery Show and in the sitcoms Man About the House and George and Mildred. His movie credits included the Beatles' film Help! The Three Musketeers and Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory. It was during the filming of a Musketeers sequel that Kinnear was fatally injured in a riding accident at the age of just 54. His son Rory is also a successful actor.
Photo: submit
4. Margery Booth
Margery Booth, born in Hodges Street in 1906, is the extraordinary opera singer-turned-spy who played an important role in the nation’s war effort and famously performed for Hitler. She gathered valuable information for the Allies during World War Two and was last year honoured by Wigan Council with a blue plaque. She is pictured here wearing a specially-made dress by Hardy Amies singing at Genshagen prisoner of war camp in 1944.
Photo: sub