A dozen famous Wiganers who've made their mark on the world

3. Roy Kinnear

The comedian and character actor Roy Kinnear was a familiar face on small and large screens for many decades. He came to prominence in the BBC satirical comedy series That Was the Week That Was in 1962 and went on to appear in numerous British comedy shows including The Dick Emery Show and in the sitcoms Man About the House and George and Mildred. His movie credits included the Beatles' film Help! The Three Musketeers and Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory. It was during the filming of a Musketeers sequel that Kinnear was fatally injured in a riding accident at the age of just 54. His son Rory is also a successful actor.

