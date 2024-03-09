Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Entries have been pouring in for the event on Sunday, March 17, with twice as many half marathon runners registered in comparison to last year.

It is set to be the biggest Run Wigan Festival since 2018 and while registration closes at midnight on Thursday, March 14, people are being warned to sign up as soon as possible as it could sell out before then.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jack Johnson, 16, does the Joining Jack "salute" with HW Moon Toyota's sales manager Paul Hughes and managing director Dorothy Moon as he collects the lead car for Run Wigan Festival

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

More than 1,100 people have already entered the half marathon, with more than 700 people in the 5k and 200 in the family mile.

Organisers are busy making sure everything is ready for the festival and have now collected the lead car from HW Moon Toyota.

Race packs, which include participants’ bibs and timing chips, have been posted out and a digital race guide is available online.

The races will all begin at Mesnes Park, where participants are asked to do the Joining Jack “salute” on the start line before tackling the course.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The half marathon route goes along the canal and up to Haigh Hall, while the 5k course goes out and back along Woodhouse Lane and the family mile goes around the park.

People of all ages and abilities will be taking part, with spectators turning out to cheer them on as they run or walk through Wigan.

The event raises money for Wigan-based charity Joining Jack, which was set up by former Wigan Warriors player Andy Johnson and his wife Alex to fund research into Duchenne muscular dystrophy after their son Jack was diagnosed with the condition.

Some participants will be sponsored to take part in support of other good causes close to their hearts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Everyone will receive a medal when they cross the finish line, with this year’s designs featuring a shamrock as the event coincides with St Patrick’s Day. Half marathon finishers will also be given a T-shirt.

To register to take part in one of the races, go to runwiganfestivals.co.uk.