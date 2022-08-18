Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Grades had been expected to drop from 2021 levels, when pupils were assessed by their teachers as part of a transition year which saw marks aiming to reflect a midway point between last year and 2019.

The Joint Council for Qualifications said the overall pass rate – the proportion of entries graded A* to E – fell by 1.1 percentage points from 99.5 per cent in 2021 to 98.4 per cent this year. But this is up by 0.8 points from 97.6 per cent in the pre-pandemic year of 2019.

A-Level results day 2022 - Students celebrate A-Level results at St John Rigby College, Orrell.

Despite this, colleges and sixth-forms across Wigan seem to have done considerably well.

At Wigan and Leigh College, students have been celebrating their results with an overall 99 per cent pass rate and 76 per cent in high grades.

Principal Anna Dawe said: “These achievements mean that our A-level and BTEC students can now confidently take their next steps either to studying at university or working towards a higher or degree apprenticeship.

“It is such an exciting time for them and we wish them all the best with the next stage of their academic and career journey.

"We are so very proud of them”.

Students at Winstanley College achieved a 100 per cent pass rate, with 207 students achieving three A or A* grades and 65 students earning four or five A/A*s grades.

Principal Louise Tipping said: “The resilience and achievement of the class of 2022 is both amazing and inspiring.

“They have overcome many barriers to get to today and I know that they will continue to be successful in whatever the future may hold for them.

“Thank you also to my wonderful colleagues who have worked so hard to ensure students get the results they deserve.”

St John Rigby College celebrated its 50th anniversary along with students as their results came in.

The overall pass rate was almost 100 per cent and more than 65 per cent of grades were A*/A/B or equivalent. A-level high grades have increased by approximately 15 per cent since 2019.

Principal Peter McGhee said: “During my 12 years at St John Rigby College there have been many highlights, however, I think that these results are the ones of which I am most proud.

“Our students, our teachers and our support staff deserve enormous credit for what has been achieved.

“Unfortunately, as is always the case within an examination system, there are individual disappointments for some students who have not achieved the grades that they had hoped for or that they had deserved.

“We are here to provide support to these students, to help them to recognise all that they have achieved and to guide them through their future options.”

St Mary’s Catholic High School and Sixth-Form College students have faced more prolonged disruption to their vital exam years than any of their previous cohorts.

Headteacher Andrew Dawson said: “I want to congratulate the class of 2022 for their achievement in the face of so many challenges.