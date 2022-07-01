Greater Manchester Fire Rescue Service arranged the event at Hindley to teach residents about ensuring safety on a day-to-day basis.

It covered a range of topics such as water and cooking safety as well as the importance of having a correctly functioning smoke detector, carbon monoxide detector and an escape plan in the case of a fire.

Demonstrating how dangerous a chip pan fire can be

The day saw plenty of families turn out to enjoy fun activities on offer too such as a bouncy castle and face painting inbetween the informative sessions.

A spokesman said: “By embedding the significance of safety into the younger generation, GMFRS aims to develop lifelong behaviour in all aspects of safety that can be carried into adulthood, empowering young people to be responsible citizens.

"The programmes on offer are of value to everyone and more information can be found on the GMFRS website.”