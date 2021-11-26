A new chapter in Wigan mum’s hospital books campaign

Sarah Rice, who lives in Orrell, went to Wigan Infirmary last year with her son Dillon, now three, and noticed that the Rainbow children’s ward needed new books.

As she is an independent partner for Usborne Books, she decided she could do something to help.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Usborne Book sellers Sarah Rice, left, and Lauren Ferguson-Platt

Sarah managed to raise £509 and with funding from the company, she donated books worth £682 to Rainbow ward last Christmas.

This year, she hopes to donate even more and has joined forces with fellow Usborne seller Lauren Ferguson-Platt.

Sarah, who also has an 18-month-old daughter, said: “Last year we got everyone who was on the ward a present and the rest was used for children and families who were in over the festivities to do activities and restore the library.

“We decided we would like to do the same this year. It’s nice to be able to give something back to the community.”

This time the pair hope to raise £600, which could enable them to donate items worth £1,000 thanks to a scheme run by the company.

They want to provide books for youngsters staying on in hospital at Christmas, as well as more for the ward’s

library.

Sarah and Lauren are asking businesses to support their initiative and are also collecting donations to raise the money needed.

Last year they edited photographs to create a scene with Father Christmas in return for donations too.

They hope the gifts will be a real boost for children who have to spend Christmas in hospital.

Sarah, 35, said: “Every child will get things from their family, but will get something from the nurses as well.

“Being out of their own home at Christmas can be upsetting, so this will bring some extra joy their way.

“It’s a chance to refresh the library and activity corner too. All children there, whether for the day or staying, will be able to enjoy all of the books.”

To make a donation click here or find out more by searching for Sarah’s Story Shop Wigan on Facebook.