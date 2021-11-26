Wigan town centre roadworks reach final stages

Motorists will breathe a sigh of relief to learn that works to the Riverway/Darlington Street junction and Victoria Street/Warrington Road are on schedule to end by mid-December.

The works are also designed to make travelling safer for pedestrians and cyclists, linking with the sustainable travel plans across the borough.

The final stages will include a further set of overnight road closures from next week to complete the resurfacing work, advising residents to make alternative travel arrangements.

“By improving the routes in-and-out of the town centre and ensuring our roads, pavements and footpaths are fit for purpose, we will improve connectivity and encourage more people to visit, shop and work in the borough.”

Wigan Council is building a walking and cycling network across the borough with the aim of providing everybody with the opportunity to make sustainable travel choices.

The project is part of a wider plan to connect every area and community in Greater Manchester, making it easy, safe and attractive for people to walk and cycle for everyday trips.

“Making our road network more reliable and versatile not only benefits regular walkers and cyclists but also encourages people to leave the car at home and try a new way of travelling.”

Riverway and surrounding junctions will close overnight from 8pm to 6am throughout the week from Monday November 29 to Friday December 3.

As part of the improvement works to the junction of Victoria Street/Warrington Road there will be some partial overnight road closures from 8pm-6am throughout the week from Monday December to Friday December 10.

Diversion routes will be clearly signposted for all the works.

When completed, the locations will make up part of the Greater Manchester Bee Network, linking other cycling and walking routes nearby including the Saddle junction scheme, encouraging more sustainable travel.