At 2am on Sunday October 29, we leave British Summer Time until March and return to Greenwich Mean Time (GMT), signalling slightly lighter mornings for a short while but darkness descending in the late afternoon.

But at least it means that we all get an extra hour in bed.

Chapter One Tea Room's staff and volunteers remind us of the imminent return of Greenwich Mean Time

GMT is the mean solar time at the Royal Observatory in Greenwich, London, counted from midnight.

Because of Earth's uneven angular velocity in its elliptical orbit and its axial tilt, noon GMT is rarely the exact moment the sun crosses the Greenwich Meridian and reaches its highest point in the sky there. This event may occur up to 16 minutes before or after noon GMT.