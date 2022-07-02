Aimee Lakin, a 17-year-old student and aspiring fashion designer, applied for a place at the prestigious Jimmy Choo Academy, located in Mayfair in London’s West End, but never in her wildest dreams did she think she would ever be accepted onto the limited course and beat some tough competition to a sought-after a place.

The degree Aimee wants to study for there is a BA Hons in fashion design, branding and entrepeneurship and she is due to start in September.

Photo: Neil Cross. Aimee Lakin has been accepted at Jimmy Choo fashion university in London.

The famous footwear designer’s academy recently opened in September 2021 and hand selects industry hopefuls from around the world to train and nurture the entrepreneurial design talent into being the next generation to build and launch successful brands for a global stage.

To apply, Aimee had to send the academy her digital portfolio and sit an online interview but she was unaware that with it being a private university, the fees are much higher than state ones and the student loan allowance is also much less.

The course costs £18k a year but Aimee will only be able to recieve £6k a year to cover the tuition fees.

Her accommodation in London will also cost £10k per year but she will only recieve £6k each year towards that in student maintenance loans.

Determined to go ahead with it, Aimee has been working three jobs, two waitressing and one helping small businesses with their social media accounts, as well as selling clothes and other items online to make up some of the cash to pay her way through it.

She has also set-up a Go Fund Me page and is making a plea to anyone who can help her by making a donation.

Her favouirite fashion inspiration is the late famous French designer, Thierry Mugler, known for his dress Demi Moore wore in the 1993 film Indecent Proposal and for his popular fragrances such as, Angel.

Aimee said: "I studied fashion photography at college and really enjoyed it, I also like to sell second hand clothes online, so this seemed like the perfect route to go down and do what I want to do.

“At colIege, I randomly applied to the Jimmy Choo Academy in London.

"They got back to me one or two days later to let me know that I got in and I was like: “Oh my god!”

"I asked them: “why me?” And they told me that I’ve been picked because of my online business and that it would be really good experience to help me with the entrepeneurship side of the course.

"There’s only four courses so it’s very exclusive and only 21 students on mine, who have been selected from all over the world.

“I went to the open day where they told me that the course was £18k a year, which was a shock, that’s £54k for the three years overall!

"I’ve asked about scholarships but I’m not sure there will be any available to apply for this year.