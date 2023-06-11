News you can trust since 1853
Abandoned buildings in and around Wigan and what they were used for

Wigan is home to many buildings that are no longer in use, but that once served a variety of purposes.
By Matt Pennington
Published 11th Jun 2023, 04:55 BST

Many have fallen into a sorry state and have featured on our list of grottiest buildings.

Here is a list of eight buildings in and around the borough that have been abandoned, what they were previously used for and any future plans that have been presented.

The former hotel has been an eyesore for a number of years now but plans have been suggested to create 26 new homes.

1. Rockleigh Hotel - Ashton

The former hotel has been an eyesore for a number of years now but plans have been suggested to create 26 new homes. Photo: Michelle Adamson

Business units still operate in some parts of the former cotton mill and the first phase of plans were revealed in January which would see it transformed into a food hall and offices.

2. Eckersley Mill - Wigan

Business units still operate in some parts of the former cotton mill and the first phase of plans were revealed in January which would see it transformed into a food hall and offices. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Gateway House on Standishgate was previously used by Wigan Council as offices for the Education department and closed in 2012.

3. Gateway House - Wigan

Gateway House on Standishgate was previously used by Wigan Council as offices for the Education department and closed in 2012. Photo: Paul Greenwood

The grade II listed building has been out of use for a decade now since its closure in 2013 and was put up for sale in 2022.

4. St Thomas Church - Leigh

The grade II listed building has been out of use for a decade now since its closure in 2013 and was put up for sale in 2022. Photo: Michelle Adamson

