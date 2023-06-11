Wigan is home to many buildings that are no longer in use, but that once served a variety of purposes.
Here is a list of eight buildings in and around the borough that have been abandoned, what they were previously used for and any future plans that have been presented.
1. Rockleigh Hotel - Ashton
The former hotel has been an eyesore for a number of years now but plans have been suggested to create 26 new homes. Photo: Michelle Adamson
2. Eckersley Mill - Wigan
Business units still operate in some parts of the former cotton mill and the first phase of plans were revealed in January which would see it transformed into a food hall and offices. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard
3. Gateway House - Wigan
Gateway House on Standishgate was previously used by Wigan Council as offices for the Education department and closed in 2012. Photo: Paul Greenwood
4. St Thomas Church - Leigh
The grade II listed building has been out of use for a decade now since its closure in 2013 and was put up for sale in 2022. Photo: Michelle Adamson