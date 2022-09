3. wwig-27-09-22-grotty-NWUpload.jpg

For years it was the ABC service station, later the Star car wash. Nowadays the site on Pottery Road is used as a car park, but its old features, including an increasingly decrepit canopy, an arson-hit kiosk and collapsed fencing makes for an ugly sight, not least for anyone interested in buying one of those new town houses across the canal

Photo: GSV