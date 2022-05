The choir was founded in 1970 and performsd at events in the area.

Despite the colliery after which the choir is named closing 29 years ago, it’s still going strong and rehearses at the congregational church on Hilton Street, Ashton, each Monday at 7.30pm.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Members of Parkside Colliery Male Voice Choir in action