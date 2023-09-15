News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING
Threatening e-mail forces schools into lockdown
American XL bullies 'to be banned by end of the year'
Mystery as F-35 jet spotted at UK airport - diverting from carrier
'Beloved' comedian and mum dies of brain cancer, aged 35
Diners urged to contact emergency services after Botulism outbreak
NHS approves new treatment for migraines

Acclaimed Wigan choir prepares for first concert in four years

A Wigan choir is making its long-awaited comeback with a piece that translates as a “Little Solemn Mass” – yet is neither small nor entirely serious.
By Charles Graham
Published 15th Sep 2023, 15:45 BST- 2 min read
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Exsultate hasn’t performed since the autumn of 2019, its following spring concert being thwarted by the start of the Covid pandemic.

Since then it has, sadly, lost two of its members, but the remaining singers have finally decided the time is ripe to join forces once again.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

St John’s RC Church, Standishgate, will be the venue for a performance of Rossini’s Petite Messe Solennelle, written decades after the composer had announced his retirement from penning operas, but acclaimed as one of his greatest works.

Exsultate's musical director Paul ChamberlainExsultate's musical director Paul Chamberlain
Exsultate's musical director Paul Chamberlain
Most Popular
Read More
Calls for lessons to be learned after Wigan hospital trust apologises for “faili...

It is better known with an orchestral accompaniment but was originally composed for the unusual combination of singers, piano(s) and harmonium and it is this version which Exsultate will be giving with Carol and Peter Kwater sharing the keyboard duties.

The soloists will be the soprano Sofie Haigh, alto Isobel Jenkins (who is also a member of the choir), the tenor Elgan Thomas and bass Damian O’Keeffe.

Musical director Paul Chamberlain said: “It seems a long time since we performed Bach’s B Minor Mass in the autumn of 2019 so it is particularly good to be back.

Composer Gioachino Rossini came out of a long retirement to pen his Little Solemn MassComposer Gioachino Rossini came out of a long retirement to pen his Little Solemn Mass
Composer Gioachino Rossini came out of a long retirement to pen his Little Solemn Mass
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"And following this hiatus and two sad choir deaths we are hopeful that this will finally be the start of a regular series of concerts, as was the case pre-Covid. There will be around 25 singers performing and we have a nice balance of voices.

"The Petite Messe Solennelle is for small forces and was not originally scored for an orchestra, so this performance will have a particular authenticity.

"There are some quite testing sections for the choir but it is also fun. If people are thinking they are coming to hear a dry and sombre mass, they are going to be very much mistaken.

"It is a serious piece but it brings smiles to the singers’ faces.”

The concert takes place at 7.30pm on Saturday September 30. Tickets on the door are £10 and £8 concessions, with proceeds going to the Lewy Body Society.

Related topics:WiganSt John's