Actor Maxine Peake appeals for donations for Wigan charity's Christmas campaign

She has spoken in support of Wish For Wigan, the new festive campaign launched by charity The Brick, which supports people across the borough facing homelessness and poverty.

In a video posted on social media, she said: "This Christmas is likely to be a special time for many as they look forward to celebrating again with family and friends. But sadly for many instead of being a holiday to look forward to, it's just another cause for anxiety and stress.

"No parent should have to worry about how to put a meal on the table during the school Christmas holidays, but they do. They shouldn't have to choose between heating their homes this festive season and feeding their little ones, yet they are.

"Now this Christmas you can make a difference and donate to Wish For Wigan."

She explained that the money would be used to provide "respite from the harsh reality and challenges and difficulties many face during the winter months".

The Brick has launched its Wish for Wigan campaign to raise at least £5,000 to help people who will need support over the festive season.

Maxine Peake appeals for support for The Brick in a video posted on social media

It has already seen unprecedented demand for help and there are fears this will increase even further in the months ahead.

To donate, visit www.justgiving.com/campaign/WishforWigan2021 and share your Wish for Wigan this Christmas.