Wigan charity appeals for help to feed people in need this Christmas

The Brick has seen requests for emergency food parcels increase by 37 per cent in the last three months, compared to 2020, and that has risen further in recent weeks since the end of furlough and the universal credit uplift.

During October half-term, the charity saw a 123 per cent year-on-year increase in the provision of food parcels, giving out 259 in total to families and individuals in the borough.

And with UK households predicted to be £1,000 worse-off next year due to rising food, energy and petrol prices, as well as the end of the universal credit uplift, this Christmas could be difficult for many in Wigan.

The Brick hopes to raise £5,000 through its campaign

So The Brick has launched its Wish for Wigan Campaign, aiming to raise at least £5,000 to prepare for the increased demand from people who will need support over the festive season.

Wiganers are being encouraged to dig deep to support the appeal, which will enable those facing poverty to heat their homes as temperatures drop and to be able to put meals on their table.

Keely Dalfen, finance and commercial director at The Brick, said: “This Christmas is likely to be a very different kind of Christmas for many families in Wigan. Rather than it being a special time of year and something to look forward to, this year, for some, it will be just another cause for anxiety and stress.

“The staff and volunteers at The Brick chose to launch the Wish for Wigan campaign as our own Wish for Wigan is to be able to continue to help and support families and individuals across the borough who need our help during these difficult times, and only by raising as much money as we can will we be able to do this.”

The Wish for Wigan campaign is raising funds for The Brick’s annual Christmas hamper appeal and to provide shelter, food parcels and access to training and employment for those who need it.

Keely added: “The donations we receive towards our Wish for Wigan campaign could really provide the first steps in changing someone’s life.”

To donate, visit www.justgiving.com/campaign/WishforWigan2021 and share your Wish for Wigan this Christmas.

If you need help or support, visit www.thebrick.org.uk or call 01942 417290.