The rising cost of living has intensified, leaving many parents struggling to afford summer childcare for their children.

This ever-present issue of holiday hunger casts a dark shadow over the lives of young people in our community, making their summer a time of uncertainty rather than joy.

With the invaluable support of the Holiday Activity Fund (HAF), we have been able to provide free and diverse summer programs for seventy young people a day – ensuring that struggling parents and guardians have access to enriching experiences during their break for their children.

Holiday Club Manager Chris Dean

Without this funding, the consequences of holiday hunger would be unthinkable - in the last financial year alone, we served a staggering 17,000 free hot meals to children who may have otherwise gone without proper nutrition.

The impact of addressing holiday hunger cannot be overstated.

When children have access to nutritious meals, their physical and mental well-being is bolstered, and they are better equipped to engage.

HAF funding has been instrumental in breaking down barriers and creating an inclusive environment for children from all backgrounds allowing a sense of community, where no child feels left behind.

While there is support for the most vulnerable families over the summer lower-income households, who earn just above the threshold, face significant pressures.

Therefore, we are proud to offer these families an affordable option over the summer - £14 for 10 hours of holiday activities a day, including breakfast, lunch, and an afternoon snack.

At more than half the cost of the average holiday club in England, our heavily subsidised offer is a lifeline to families, but it comes at a cost to our charity - £14 barely covers one hour of one staff member.

However, we are committed to ensuring that these children have a safe and supportive space to engage during the summer months.

Thanks to the generosity of supporters, we can bridge the financial gap and continue providing quality programs for young people in Wigan and Leigh.