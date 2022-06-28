Aldi reveals wish list and finder’s fee for new UK store locations - including Wigan

The UK’s fifth largest supermarket, which has seven stores across the borough, has been on a rapid expansion drive in recent years, helping it grow its market share to a record nine per cent.

The list of areas Aldi is targeting for new stores in the North-West also include: Formby, Liverpool, Runcorn, Warrington and West Didsbury.

The German discounter already has more than 960 stores across the UK and is looking for freehold town centre or edge-of-town sites of around 1.5 acres.

Alid has named Wigan in its wish list for new stores

It wants sites that are able to fit a 20,000 square foot store with around 100 parking spaces, ideally near a main road with good visibility and access.

The supermarket is offering a finder’s fee for people who successfully recommend a site – including members of the public – of either 1.5% of the freehold price or 10% of the first year’s rent for leasehold sites.

Aldi UK national property director George Brown said: “By opening more Aldi stores, we can provide affordable, high-quality food to even more people.

“But despite our growth in recent years, some people still don’t have access to a local store, which is why it is our mission to continue on with our ambitious growth plans and change that.