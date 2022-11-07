An inquest into the death of a talented young Wigan sportsman will be heard by a jury next year
A jury will be asked to rule on the circumstances of a young Wigan sportsman’s tragic death when an inquest is held next year.
Connor Borthwick was fatally injured when he became trapped in machinery at a business park in Blackburn on Thursday November 25 2021.
The 22-year-old was the brother of Team GB high jumper Emily Borthwick who had competed at the Olympics in Tokyo earlier that year.
His inquest was opened within a fortnight of the fatal incident and a pre-inquest review has now also taken place at Preston’s Coroner’s Court.
Because of the nature of what might have happened, the coroner has ruled that a jury should examine the details.
A source said that it was likely that the full hearing, which could last at least a day, will take place no sooner than early March.
Connor, a former Deanery High School pupil, was himself a high jumper for Wigan and District Harriers (being crowned northern champion seven years ago) and also played football, having been a member of St Jude's FC and Shevington FC.