An inquest into the death of a talented young Wigan sportsman will be heard by a jury next year

Connor Borthwick was fatally injured when he became trapped in machinery at a business park in Blackburn on Thursday November 25 2021.

The 22-year-old was the brother of Team GB high jumper Emily Borthwick who had competed at the Olympics in Tokyo earlier that year.

His inquest was opened within a fortnight of the fatal incident and a pre-inquest review has now also taken place at Preston’s Coroner’s Court.

Connor Borthwick

Because of the nature of what might have happened, the coroner has ruled that a jury should examine the details.

A source said that it was likely that the full hearing, which could last at least a day, will take place no sooner than early March.

Connor, a former Deanery High School pupil, was himself a high jumper for Wigan and District Harriers (being crowned northern champion seven years ago) and also played football, having been a member of St Jude's FC and Shevington FC.

Lancashire Police said they were called by the Ambulance Service at around 3pm on November 25 last year to a report of an industrial accident on business premises in Bruce Street, Blackburn.

Firefighters used a high pressure airbag to release Connor from machinery and he was then treated by paramedics but, sadly, he died at the scene.

A Health and Safety Executive investigation was launched into the circumstances.

A family statement issued soon afterwards read: “Our son, brother, grandson and nephew, Connor, was a light that shone brightly, if only for 22 years.

"His boundless energy and generous spirit enriched the lives of whoever he met.

"He loved his friends and family.

"We have been overwhelmed by the love and support we have received since his death.

"It is a real testament to the way he touched so many peoples lives in a positive way and enriched ours beyond measure.

"We will miss him so much."

Tributes from friends and sporting colleagues flooded in after the tragedy.