Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham gives his stance on Ukraine conflict

Andy Burnham says the Greater Manchester city-region stands in “full solidarity with Ukraine”

By Sian Jones
Monday, 14th March 2022, 1:22 pm
Updated Monday, 14th March 2022, 4:35 pm

More than two million people have been forced to flee the country since attacks in the country began.

Read More

Read More
Suspected stolen car driven into the middle of Wigan fields and set alight

In a joint statement with other Greater Manchester leaders, the Mayor said: “The whole of Greater Manchester stands in full solidarity with Ukraine and its people at this time.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham

"Our city-region has long been home to a vibrant and thriving Ukrainian community, and no measure of distance can dull the distressing shockwaves that are felt here with each passing day.

"Greater Manchester stands ready and willing to offer support to Ukrainian families.

"We have always played our part in providing sanctuary to those in desperate need, and that will not change.

“While we continue to hope for an immediate and peaceful resolution to this crisis, we know that the devastation already wrought on Ukraine will resonate for many years to come.

"Greater Manchester will always remain on the side of freedom and democracy.”

Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 for your first month. Try us today by clicking here

Andy BurnhamUkraineGreater Manchester