More than two million people have been forced to flee the country since attacks in the country began.

In a joint statement with other Greater Manchester leaders, the Mayor said: “The whole of Greater Manchester stands in full solidarity with Ukraine and its people at this time.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham

"Our city-region has long been home to a vibrant and thriving Ukrainian community, and no measure of distance can dull the distressing shockwaves that are felt here with each passing day.

"Greater Manchester stands ready and willing to offer support to Ukrainian families.

"We have always played our part in providing sanctuary to those in desperate need, and that will not change.

“While we continue to hope for an immediate and peaceful resolution to this crisis, we know that the devastation already wrought on Ukraine will resonate for many years to come.

"Greater Manchester will always remain on the side of freedom and democracy.”