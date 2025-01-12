Anger as off-road bikes damage Wigan borough pitches

By Sian Jones
Published 12th Jan 2025, 15:36 BST
A community has been left outraged after football pitches were damaged by off-road bikes.

Pictures show the snow covered Jubilee Park in Atherton torn up with numerous track marks and circles.

A social media post by Pennington FC said: This is not acceptable, the football pitches have been ripped to bits by some selfish person who thinks it's ok to ruin football pitches at Pennington FC, making them unplayable for lots of children in the local area.

Off-road bikes have damed the pitches

"We are not council funded and have to pay for this out of our own club funds. I hope for your 10 minutes of fun it was worth ruining it for lots of other children in the area.”

Atherton South and Lilford councillor Coun Lee McStein commented: “This is disgusting - and not the only case of football clubs being targeted by this sort of behaviour recently.

“Please let me know if there's anything we can do to help.”

