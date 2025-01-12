Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Wigan woman took part in six punishing work-out challenges during her gym’s 12-hour fund-raiser to raise money for charity.

Super-fit Amelia Hanley organised the 12 hours of Hyrox at her gym at Kinematic - The Unit, Standish inspired by one of her members Gabrielle Edwards, her husband Ed and their children Jenson and Layla also from Standish.

Seven-year-old Jenson and Layla, five, both have Dravet Syndrome, which is a severe form of epilepsy.

They both suffer with seizures which can range from one minute up to two hours.

Amelia completed six Hyrox challenges

Due to their length and the amount of medication given to stop it, both children have ended up spending time in intensive care, which for their parents is heart-breaking to watch.

The seizures are also unpredictable and can happen at any time.

Because of their condition, the family are unable to go on holiday outside of the UK due to them being unable to fly and insurance costs.

The event raised more than £1500

It is because of this that Amelia wanted to raise money for their charity the NSM foundation.

A Hyrox combines both running and functional workout stations, where participants run 1km, followed by one functional workout station, repeated eight times.

Amelia said: “We did 12 hours of Hyrox throughout the day to raise money for the NSM foundation.

"One of our members Gabi her children have Dravet syndrome so they’re quite unwell.

Jenson and Layla

"Her husband and his friend do quite a lot of fund-raising and did the Manchester Marathon barefoot.

"We wanted to do something for them as well. Ed did four of them and I did six.

"Loads of different members came in throughout the day to give one or two a go.”

Anyone who wanted to participate paid a £15 entry fee and there were also stalls selling cakes and refreshments.

The event raised a whopping £1,591.82.

Amelia added: “It was hard, I had a bit of a strategy at first but in the end I just wanted to get it out of the way.

"I did four back to back and then hit a wall and then had six hours to try and do another two with a little bit of help to finish the last one,.

"I did Hyrox Madrid back in April and actually won it which was a shock but my main sport is triathalon so I do some strength training in between anyway.

"Hyrox for me is a bit of fun, I’m doing the Manchester one but I’m dreading it after doing all those.

"I set up the gym in May, its very industrial we had people running outside doing loops of the nearby housing estate.

"We were just really grateful the weather was on our side, I think we’d have struggled if it had been icy outside.

"We asked people for a £15 donation if they wanted to do a Hyrox sim.

"We had a raffle and other members made cakes and food and there was a little game that my mum had done.

"There was a real community feel.

"It was really nice all day.”