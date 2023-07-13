News you can trust since 1853
Angling society receives cash boost thanks to Wigan home development

Homebuilders have made a generous contribution to a Wigan fishing club during their latest estate project.
By Matt Pennington
Published 13th Jul 2023, 15:45 BST- 1 min read

For Miller Homes have donated £7,500 to Garswood Hall Angling Society.

The fishery, set up in 1926, hosts 450 members every year and is just a stone’s throw away from the developer’s 67-home site, and the facility may soon welcome more members as new families move into the area.

The gift comes as the homebuilder pledges to support the local communities in which it builds with the aim of creating an excellent area for new residents to call home.

Garswood Hall Angling Society has received £7,500 thanks to Miller Homes.Garswood Hall Angling Society has received £7,500 thanks to Miller Homes.
Funds will go towards replenishing and maintaining the fishery – providing the very best facilities for keen anglers on the 3.5-acre lake. The society regularly hosts friendly club matches as well as welcoming all ages and abilities to try their hand at fishing.

Clare Noakes, sales director for Miller Homes in the North West, said: “We pick areas to build which we know will make great new communities for our buyers, and we endeavour to support and improve facilities wherever we can too.

“The Garswood Hall Fishery is typically funded by member subscriptions, so it was a pleasure to be able to support the organisation and allow them to continue to offer great lifestyle options for our new buyers.”

Edward Farrell, Chairman of Garswood Hall Fishery said: “We’re very grateful to Miller Homes for their donation which will enable us to make several improvements to the club and lake which we have been waiting for some time to do.

"The Angling Society is extremely thankful and we look forward to seeing new Eston View residents very soon!”

Related topics:Miller HomesWiganNorth West