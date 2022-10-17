Annual concert in memory of Wigan chapel's long-serving organist is back

The Harry Latham Memorial Concert is a tribute to the pensioner who played at Park Lane Chapel in Bryn for an astonishing 58 years until his death in 2007.

The event has become an annual fixture although performances had to be axed during the pandemic.

Park Lane Chapel, Wigan Road, Bryn

However it is now back and, as is the tradition, it will feature Pemberton Youth Brass Band who will perform at 2pm on Sunday October 23.

Parishioner Susan Naylor said: “We are trying to get back to some normality after Covid and our Harry Latham memorial concert demonstrates that.

“Prior to Covid we have enjoyed listening to the marvellous Pemberton Youth Brass Band each year and are looking forward to doing so again.