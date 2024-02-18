Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The ever-popular event will showcase local comedians, poets and inspiring speakers from across the borough, is set to entertain and inform on International Women’s Day on Friday, March 8.

Chief executive of Wigan Council Alison Mckenzie-Folan said: “Wigan borough is full of inspirational women and we’re looking forward to bringing many of them together to mark International Women’s Day for a free and feel-good night of celebration and advocacy.

“It is always a wonderful evening which highlights the achievements of local women, so bring a few friends and come along! You won’t be disappointed.”

The UN theme for this year’s International Women’s Day is #InvestInWomen.

The line-up for this year’s event includes local poet, Joy France – well known as the borough’s ‘rapping granny’ following a documentary which highlighted her move from special needs teacher to poet and rap-battler.

Also on the setlist is comedian Clementine Bogg-Hargroves, singer Penelope Carpenter and a Northern Soul DJ who exclusively plays records from female artists.

A panel discussion of influential women making waves both within the local community and around the world will also take place with the audience invited to submit questions.

Alison added: “This year we’ve brought together our Women’s Voice network to continue illustrating our commitment to investing in women all year round.

“Gender equality is an issue we all have a responsibility to take on board, so we’re looking forward to seeing this group continue to flourish and grow.”

Tickets are free and can be booked online