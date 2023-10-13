News you can trust since 1853
Another thriller from the pen of Richard Harris is coming to the Wigan stage

Lovers of thrillers and suspense are in for a treat at Wigan Little Theatre this month.
By Charles Graham
Published 13th Oct 2023, 15:45 BST- 2 min read
For the company is producing another classic from the pen of Richard Harris.

Last season Dead Guilty captivated WLT audiences and so Harris is back by popular demand, this time with a play called The Business of Murder.

This psychological thriller about revenge revolves around three characters: Dee, a successful television playwright; Hallet, a detective superintendent; and Stone, a humourless, prissy man.

Legendary playwright Richard HarrisLegendary playwright Richard Harris
The characters find themselves together in a flat, enticed there for different reasons. But nothing is as it seems, and as the plot twists and turns the motive of their host Stone gradually becomes clear. They are all, it would seem, in the same business: murder.

Harris is a London-born screenwriter and playwright, who wrote primarily for the crime and detective genres, having contributed episodes of series such as The Avengers, The Saint, The Sweeney and Armchair Mystery Theatre.

Beginning around 1971, Harris turned his earlier comedic ambitions towards the stage. The majority of his comedic work, even if it later ended up film, derives from his career as a theatre dramatist.

A Writers’ Guild of Great Britain winner, Harris is always a popular choice at WLT where many of his plays, such as Outside Edge and Stepping Out, have delighted our audiences.

Director Stacey Vernon said: II have had the privilege of being an active member of WLT for the past 18 years.

"I have enjoyed performing in some amazing plays across all genres from Period Dramas like ‘Lady Windermere’s Fan’, comedy dramas such as The 39 Steps, Teechers and even the occasional musical like Guys and Dolls.

"I have worked in most areas of theatre backstage and front of house and currently run the wardrobe. Through my time I have met and worked with some wonderful people.

This is my fourth outing as a director for WLT and I have enjoyed every minute. It is a small yet perfectly formed cast! Our three cast members have been a joy to work with and I have truly enjoyed my time directing this play and now hope you enjoy watching it!”

The Business of Murder runs from October 18 to 28. Book at wiganlittletheatre.co.

