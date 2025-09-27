Wigan’s historic Market Place became a political arena this afternoon (Saturday, September 27) as hundreds gathered for an anti-immigration and anti-government protest meeting.

A smaller counter-demonstration, involving members of Stand Up To Racism and United Against Fascism was also held, with a strong police presence holding the two groups at bay.

For more than two hours speeches through megaphones were made, slogans chanted and music loudly played, sometimes seemingly with the sole intention of drowning out what the other sides were saying.

Flags – a mixture of the Union Flag and flag of St George – were also to be seen in large numbers.

There was a strong police presence to keep the two sides apart

But, despite the starkly contrasting views and a few participants who were verbally aggressive, the afternoon passed off peacefully.

The principal demo was held outside The Moon Under Water pub and dozens of police officers created a buffer zone between those people and their political opponents who were kept nearer to the top of Standishgate.

Wigan Today canvassed the views of people taking part on both sides, while strains of Rule Britannia! competed with Abba’s Dancing Queen belting out of the opposing sound systems.

Those attending the main demonstration voiced a number of reasons for being there.

Counter-demonstrators were smaller in number but very vocal

Chris Connor said: “I do not have a problem with migrants who are here legally and have fled wars or persecution.

"My problem is with those who are coming here illegally in boats and that we are paying to look after them.

"I’m looking over at that lot on the other side and wondering how many of them with empty rooms in their houses would relieve the taxpayer of this burden and put them up themselves.”

A man who would only give his name as Vinnie said: “I am here because I’m sick of immigrants moithering our women and girls – there was another incident like that in Wigan Park yesterday. And we can’t afford them either.”

Hundreds of people gathered in Market Place for the anti-immigration demonstration

Asked which party he supported, he replied: “Reform, but only because they’re the best of a bad bunch.”

Independent councillor Maureen O’Bern said: “We are not racists; people have genuine concerns about large numbers of undocumented people – mainly young males – coming into their communities and some of them are posing dangers.

"We had an incident recently of an immigrant living in a [asylum accommodation specialist] Serco house who was seen sharpening a machete in public. His housemates were frightened of him: he is a threat to them as well as anyone else.

"I am not anti-immigration. I have helped an asylum seeker from Iran with his ‘right to remain.’

"I don’t blame these people for coming here either: they are being encouraged to. And then you have situations where families are being evicted by landlords because they can get more money from Serco to accommodate immigrants. It’s no wonder that a lot of people are upset.

"And we already have a shortage of doctors and housing without have many thousands of extra people to accommodate.”

The counter-demonstrators also had plenty to say.

Dave Lowe from Wigan Stand Up To Racism said: “We are here to stand up to the rise in racism and the far right in this country.

"It is unacceptable to blame immigrants, Muslims and Pakistanis for all of Britain’s ills when the real culprits are previous governments. We stand for a multi-cultural society.”

Barry Conway from Wigan Trades Union Council said: “I am an education delegate and it concerns me that so many children have been brought along to the demonstration. Most are too young to understand the issues at hands, why flags are being waved and what the slogans mean.

"But this will sow division in classrooms and make teaching more difficult. Working class people should be sticking together at times like this when everyone is having it tough.”

Paul Jenkins from United Against Facism and Stand Up To Racism said: “I am here to support the people of Wigan who are facing this demonstration organised by a far-right organisation called The Great British National Protest and to show that Wigan is not a place for racists.

"We say that refugees and migrants are welcome here. They aren’t to blame for poverty and unemployment.”

When asked about concerns regarding immigrants accused of sexual offences, Mr Jenkins said: “Sexual exploitation is an horrific crime but it has nothing to do with race or religion. This happens in every community and to racialise this issue is a deliberate diversion by the far right.”

And on the subject of families being evicted to make way for immigrants, he added: “That isn’t the migrants’ fault, that blame lies with unscrupulous landlords.”

One of the main demonstration organisers, Elliot Lowe, said: “I am happy with the turn-out and everyone has had their say without any trouble.

"Families and children have come along and and the counter-protesters had their chance to speak too which is fine. Everyone has a right to have their say.”

There seemed to be a bit of brinkmanship going on after the two parties ran out of volunteer speakers, but neither looked like they wanted to be the first to leave.

There were some final chants of “Send them back!” countered by those of “Say it loud, say it clear, refugees are welcome here.”

And then when the parish church clock struck 3pm, the counter-demonstrators called it a day and the those in the main protest also soon dispersed.