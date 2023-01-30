Appeal to trace Wigan woman's next of kin
An appeal for help has been made by police trying to trace the surviving relatives of a Wigan 55-year-old following her death.
By Sian Jones
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Julie Hogarth died at her home on Park Road in Wigan on January 27.
There are believed to be no suspicious circumstances surrounding her death.
However, police have been struggling trying to find her next of kin.
Anyone with information about Ms Hogarth’s family have been asked to contact the Police Coroner's Office in Bolton on: 0161 856 4687.