Wigan band The Lathums and Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds announce shows at Robin Park Arena

Wigan’s chart-topping band The Lathums are set to play their biggest headline show to date as they become the latest act confirmed to appear at Robin Park Arena.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds have also been announced for the spectacular five nights of live music heading to Wigan in July.

They follow in the footsteps of The Verve’s Richard Ashcroft, who last week announced his first show in his home town for 25 years, and singer-songwriter James Arthur.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Lathums will take to the stage in front of 11,500 fans on Friday, July 19 for an emotional, celebratory homecoming, where they will loudly and proudly play the songs of hope and heartbreak that have filled two chart-topping albums.

The Lathums will play at Robin Park Arena in their largest headline show to date

They will be joined by special guests Jake Bugg and Brooke Combe as they entertain crowds in their home town.

It will be a special night for The Lathums as they fulfil their long-standing ambition to play a major outdoor show in Wigan and it takes place next to Wigan Athletic’s DW Stadium, with the band having raised thousands pounds for the club’s community activities.

The band is made up of Scott Concepcion (guitar/piano) and Ryan Durrans (drums), plus Liverpool native and adopted Wiganer Matty Murphy (bass).

Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds have announced a series of outdoor shows, including one at Wigan's Robin Park Arena

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having toured extensively through 2023, including visiting Europe’s major cities and more than 30 dates supporting former One Direction singer Louis Tomlinson, the Robin Park Arena date is the first headline show announced for 2024.

They will also be supporting Keane on an arena tour and continuing with their Chance To See Fund, which aims to bring young people into contact with the arts and culture.

On Thursday, July 18, Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds will perform at Robin Park Arena, in one of four outdoor UK shows next summer.

It has been a busy year for the former Oasis star and his band, who have toured across three continents, released critically acclaimed album Council Skies and have a run of sold-out British arena shows this month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The band’s biggest ever headline gig to date was a celebratory homecoming show at Wythenshawe Park on August bank holiday weekend.