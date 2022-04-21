A mural is currently being created on the canalside wall of what used to be the Commercial Inn at New Springs.

Top artist Robert Tedaldi, who has hundreds of giant wall designs to his name already, has been brought in from Uttoxeter to carry out the transformation by the new owner of the nearby business estate, Phil Whitter.

Robert Tedaldi at work on the New Springs mural

Mr Whitter is also the owner of the ex-hostelry – which closed down several years ago – and has been having it converted into two homes for family members.

Wigan Today reader and amateur photographer Chris Winstanley, caught up with both men on a recent walk and took pictures of the impressive work in progress.

Mr Whitter was using old photographs of Wigan’s industrial past, including its coal mines, cotton mills and canal transport links for guidance on the 25ft high design.

The skyline of Wigan Pier and various modes of historic transport are also to make an appearance by the time teacher Mr Tedaldi – who is working his way from top to bottom of the gable end – has finished.

One of the pictures on which Robert Tedaldi is basing the mural

Mr Winstanley said: “Mr Whitter only took over the industrial estate but clearly has big ideas for the area and wants to brighten things up for everyone in the area.

"It’s certainly nice to see old and abandoned buildings not only being given a new lease of life but also being used for art in such a striking way.”

When finished, the wall will be sprayed with a plastic coating to keep vandals at bay.