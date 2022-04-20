School's colourful tribute as family says goodbye to inspirational Wigan youngster

Family and friends of Holly Prince, from Hindley, will say goodbye to her on Friday as her funeral is held at St John’s Church in Hindley Green.

The Hindley Green Primary School pupil, who had a rare genetic condition named Bloom Syndrome, died on April 8 after being diagnosed with cancer three times.

The community has rallied around her family and now Westhoughton High School, where Holly’s mother Jenny works as leader of learning for PE, is planning a special tribute.

A post on the school’s Facebook page said: “To mark our respect in school all staff will be wearing an item of clothing that is either red, pink or purple, Holly’s favourite colours. We invite all students to do the same and replace one item of uniform for something in one of these colours, it could be to wear a red tie, wear purple socks, have a pink hair bobble or hairband.

“Our WHS community is devastated for the whole Prince family and we want to show our support to them in this very small way, as they will be very much in our thoughts on Friday.”

The school asked anyone wishing to make a donation in Holly’s memory to support Derian House children’s hospice or Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital, which have supported Holly and her family.

Holly Prince with parents Mark and Jenny