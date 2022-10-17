'Musical love letter' to Dame Julie Andrews heads to the stage in Wigan

Julie Madly Deeply will be performed at The Old Court on Wednesday, November 2.

Described as a love letter to Dame Julie Andrews, audiences can expect hit songs from her iconic musicals including Mary Poppins, The Sound of Music and My Fair Lady.

Julie Madly Deepy can be seen at The Old Courts Wednesday, November 2

It is written and performed by actress, writer, director, and internationally renowned cabaret performer Sarah-Louise Young, who previously held a Kate Bush-inspired show at The Old Courts.

She will be joined at the piano by long-term collaborator Michael Roulston, with whom she has created numerous award-winning shows.

Sarah-Louise said: “We are so excited to be bringing our musical love letter to Dame Julie Andrews to The Old Courts this November.