The wait has been longer than expected but contractors have finally moved onto the site of the former Galleries shopping mall in Wigan town centre to start building its replacement.

The skyline changed markedly when the red brick shopping centre was dismantled months ago and apart from archaeologists spending time on the land and finding next to nothing, there has been precious little activity while developers enlisted those who could create a new shopping, leisure, hospitality and residential complex in its place.

As our pictures show, things are beginning to stir now and work will initially focus on creating a new 90,000ft sq market hall.

A new phase in the Galleries25 project as work starts to redevelop Wigan town centre

Once that is complete, tenants of the current premises can move across while the wrecking balls move in behind them to clear the rest of the site.

Principal contractor Galliford Try began work after signing agreements with Wigan Council and developer Cityheart Ltd to deliver the first phases of construction.

As well as the market hall construction, the firm will also carry out ground and enabling works across the wider area to progress the next phases of the new mixed-use neighbourhood.

The £135m project will later include a 144-bedroom Hampton by Hilton Hotel, 464 homes and a multimedia centre with a cinema, 10-lane bowling alley and indoor mini-golf.

Work under way at the former Galleries site in Wigan town centre

A series of “meet the buyer” events were held over the summer for local businesses to find out how they could get involved with the project and to ensure that borough businesses benefit from the contracts and investments being made.

Council leader David Molyneux said: “The new market hall is at the heart of the project and set to be the first new building to open.

"Wigan is a traditional market town, receiving its Royal Charter in the 13th Century.

“This development will bring our market into the 21st Century, creating a vibrant, modern and thriving space for our traders and visitors to the town, ensuring it has a strong and exciting future with a lot of job opportunities for people both during and after construction.”

Work at the former Galleries shopping centre

Darren Jones, development director for Cityheart, added: “We are delighted to be working with Galliford Try to bring forward the next stage of redevelopment at this transformational Wigan Galleries site. We are progressing the delivery of the site in various phases in accordance with the planning consents we have secured.

"Throughout the phased development and once the scheme is complete, the focus will be on community wealth-building with job opportunities for local businesses and residents.

"We’re proud to be part of delivering a destination which will enhance the offer in Wigan town centre and bolster the economy in the borough for many years to come.”

The complete scheme is set to create circa 660 full-time jobs, generating gross value added (GVA) impacts of £26.5m per year.

Darren Parker, managing director for Galliford Try Building North West, said: “We are pleased to be getting under way with this initial construction phase of the Wigan Galleries project and look forward to working with all the stakeholders involved to deliver social value back into the local community and support Wigan’s investment.”