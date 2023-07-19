More than 14,000 places have already been booked on upcoming Holiday Activities and Food (HAF) camps - but there are still plenty of spots available for eligible children.

The scheme, which is funded by the Department for Education, is open to young people aged five to 16 who are entitled to benefits-related free school meals.

Families receive e-vouchers they can use to book up to 16 days’ worth of sessions during the six-week summer break – with activities ranging from sports, dance and drama to arts and crafts, media and robotics.

Councillors Chris Ready and Jenny Bullen (far left) with kids at a HAF activity camp at Robin Park Leisure Centre last summer

Coun Jenny Bullen, Wigan Council’s portfolio holder for children and families, said: “The HAF programme makes such a huge positive difference to families all across Wigan borough, helping kids to eat well, have fun and make new friends while taking some of the pressure off parents and guardians.

“There are so many exciting activities to get involved with and it’s always so wonderful to see our young people enjoying themselves in a fun and safe environment with the help of our incredible delivery partners.

“We know times are particularly tough for a lot of families right now so we’re really pleased our HAF summer camps will make things a little easier for those who need the most support.”

Howe Bridge Leisure Centre won the National Recognition Award at the HAF Awards in Westminster earlier this year

The HAF summer camps run from Monday, July 24 to the end of the school holidays at around 70 locations across the borough.

They are delivered by the council’s Be Well leisure and well-being service in partnership with more than 50 providers, including Wigan Athletic, Wigan Warriors, Wigan Youth Zone, Leigh Youth Hub and WN7 Outreach.

In May, Howe Bridge Leisure Centre was among the big winners at the inaugural HAF Awards at the House of Commons, claiming the prestigious National Recognition Award and being named as one of two North West regional champions for its varied and inclusive provision.

This summer children will also be able to get a taste for the outdoors at Scotman’s Flash, Haigh Woodland Park and Low Bank Ground in the Lake District.

Coun Chris Ready, portfolio holder for communities and neighbourhoods, said: “We’re proud to be playing a leading role in delivering this fantastic programme for local families. A massive thank you to all our magnificent partners who are on board – it’s a real team effort that makes such a difference across our communities.

“I would urge any families who have received vouchers but haven’t used them yet to please make sure to do so and take advantage of this incredible opportunity.”

A total of 7,602 young people from Wigan borough took part in HAF clubs in 2022, including 972 children with special educational needs and/or disabilities.

Alongside engaging activities, more than 47,000 nutritional meals were provided.

Families with HAF vouchers for 2023 can book their activities online at holidayactivities.com.

Anyone who believes they are eligible but has not received a voucher should contact their child’s school.