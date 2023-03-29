News you can trust since 1853
Beautiful tapestry of Mesnes Park created by Wigan community group on display at last

A colourful tapestry of Wigan’s Mesnes Park has finally been put on display.

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 29th Mar 2023, 04:55 BST- 1 min read

Named A Plan of Mesnes Park, the tapestry was made by Daisy Chain Stitchers, a group based at Clifton Street Community Centre in Worsley Mesnes.

Original plans to display the work were shelved due to the pandemic, but after being kept safe by Wigan Libraries, the tapestry is at last on display at Wigan Life Centre.

Jo Mitchell, customer experience and support manager at Wigan Life Centre, Coun Chris Ready and Paul Molyneux, a volunteer at the community centre, with members of the Daisy Chain Stitchers
Secretary Marjorie Latham said: “A Plan of Mesnes Park provided an opportunity for each member to contribute ideas and skills. If you look closely, you will see the background is made up of long and short stitches and the flowers along the front edge have been knitted and crocheted. The whole piece shows the use of wool on canvas.

“Our aim is to leave a legacy of stitching in the community for all to enjoy and we hope this wall-hanging, now in its permanent home, will engage the public for years to come.”

The tapestry A Plan For Mesnes Park
