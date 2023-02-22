The first phase focuses on neighbourhoods just to the north of the town centre up to Standish and will see new crossings built on Spencer Road West, Buckley Street/Walkden Avenue and at the junction of Kenyon Road/Mesnes Road/Walkden Avenue.

Currently to access Mesnes Park, schools and colleges, and the town centre, school children, residents and visitors have to cross busy roads with no safe crossing points.

These works are set to change that, giving people the option to walk, cycle or wheel in their local area.

Coun Paul Prescott Portfolio Holder for Planning, Environmental Services and Transport

Coun Paul Prescott, cabinet portfolio holder for planning, environmental services, and transport said: “This project is all about giving people the option to leave the car at home for local journeys if they would like to.

“With a lack of safe crossing points, some people feel like they have to get the car out for those shorter journeys, because it doesn’t feel safe to walk.

“By improving these roads, crossings, and creating more space for pedestrians on our roads, hopefully people will feel like they can walk the children to school, or into town and leave the car at home, which is better for their health, and the health of our planet.

New traffic signals will be installed under the railway bridge on Buckley Street/Walkden Avenue and the footpaths will be widened for a shared walking and cycling path.

A new toucan crossing will also be put in place on Walkden Avenue to connect the facility with the paths in Mesnes Park.

The crossing on Spencer Road West will link Mesnes Park and the town centre with the off-road network of paths to the north, connecting with Standish.

These paths will be upgraded early next year.

Waymarking signs will direct those who choose to walk, wheel and cycle between Buckley Street and Spencer Road West onto a quiet, safer route for pedestrians and cyclists, along Barnsley Street, avoiding the busy Gidlow Lane.

Later this year, new pedestrian crossings will also be installed at the junction of Mesnes Road, Walkden Avenue, and Kenyon Road, with widened footways to create more space for pedestrians.

Coun Prescott said: “Thank you for your patience and support as we deliver these improvement works.