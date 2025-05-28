A widow who struggled to find support locally after the sudden death of her husband has launched a new group to help women.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gillian Gilmour had tried to join a support group for women after moving to Ashton in November 2023, but could not find anything nearby.

And when her husband Mike died by suicide in January, she realised she did not have anywhere locally that she could turn to for support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So she has now set up her own group, named Pause and Gather, and already scores of women have joined.

Gillian Gilmour with husband Mike Gilmour

Gillian, 55, said: “I don’t really have a support system here and there didn’t seem to be a lot of things where you could just bob in, like if you felt you needed a bit of support. I’m a huge fan of mental health and didn’t think there was anything to go to on a drop-in-type basis that was local. I had a look at it in February 2024 and couldn’t find anything.

"Then unfortunately my husband took his own life in January this year, so this made me think I didn’t want anyone to go through what I’m going through and have no support.”

Gillian went to a drop-in clinic hosted by Ashton councillor Danny Fletcher to ask if he knew of any support groups in the area, but he did not.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So when she saw a Facebook post about the opening of a new business – The Little Craft Studio on Garswood Street – she contacted owner Tracy Leach to ask about setting up a women’s group there.

Women at a Pause and Gather meeting

The wheels were set in motion for a safe space for women, where they could drop in and seek support.

Gillian said: “We had over 100 inquiries through Facebook and we formed a private group which has nearly 80 members. We thought maybe we would get one or two people coming along but 16 said they would come to the first meeting. We have stressed there is no obligation to come along and if they want to just use the group, that’s fine.”

The first meeting was a chance for people to say what they hoped the group would offer and when it would meet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gillian hopes it will make a real difference for women in Ashton.

Coun Fletcher said: "I am incredibly proud to see women in our community coming together to support one another. The efforts of Gillian and Tracy in establishing the Pause and Gather group have been nothing short of fantastic. With the group now boasting over 85 members, it is a testament to the power of collective action and mutual support.

“As a councillor in Ashton-in-Makerfield, I am committed to supporting this initiative in any way I can. I will continue to link with the group and provide the necessary resources to ensure its success.

"In my role as the lead member for public health and leisure at Wigan Council, I firmly believe in the importance of offering safe spaces and support networks for women. These groups are vital in promoting public health and leisure, and I am dedicated to ensuring they continue to thrive.”

To find out more, search for Pause and Gather on Facebook.