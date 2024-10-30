Bid to turn former Wigan social club into homes could get the green light

Councillors are set to deliberate controversial plans for apartments to be built on the site of a vacant Wigan social club.

An application to transform the land once occupied by Higher Ince Social Club, on Anderton Street, with residential properties has been recommended for approval.

A decision on the scheme is expected to be made on Tuesday by Wigan Council’s planning committee.

Higher Ince social club

The site has been owned by Ainscough Hughes Ltd since 2015, when it was purchased at auction, and permission to build 11 houses was granted in 2016.

But in 2017, residents successfully applied to register the social club as an asset of community value.

Ainscough Hughes attempted to lease the club, but the last tenant faced bankruptcy, leaving unpaid rent and facing a lack of demand and increased overheads.

The site has remained vacant since 2021 and the asset of community value listing has expired, as well as the 2016 planning approval.

According to a report prepared for Tuesday’s meeting, the owners believe it is “an ongoing liability and a depreciating asset”, while the building is also deteriorating.

The report states: “The asset of community value listing and any associated development/sale restrictions for the site expired on March 8, 2022 and the council’s estates team has confirmed that work to remove the listing from the property title is in progress with their legal team.

"It is however noted that this is a separate legislative process, however for planning purposes the site is no longer designated as an asset of community value.”

Applicant Craig Ainscough is seeking outline planning permission to build 16 apartments on the site.

But a number of residents are unhappy about the proposals, with a 113-signature petition and 25 letters submitted opposing the scheme.

Their concerns mainly surrounded the loss of the social club, which was described as a “lifeline”, but there were also issues with parking and neighbouring properties being overlooked.

Councillors David Molyneux and Jim Moodie have also both formally objected to the planning application, raising issues with the demolition of the social club and the impact it would have on many local people’s lives.